Doki Doki Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $72,881.00 (DOKI)

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Doki Doki Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $72,881.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Doki Doki Finance has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Doki Doki Finance coin can currently be bought for about $30.18 or 0.00055405 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Doki Doki Finance Profile

Doki Doki Finance (CRYPTO:DOKI) is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 50,000 coins. Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Doki Doki Finance is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance . The official website for Doki Doki Finance is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Buying and Selling Doki Doki Finance

