Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Raised to $150.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DLTR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.89.

Shares of DLTR opened at $146.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $149.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.34. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 13.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.4% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

