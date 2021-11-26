Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $510.33.
DPZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.
DPZ opened at $533.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $549.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $484.60.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.
In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,585,728,000 after acquiring an additional 54,153 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $633,168,000 after purchasing an additional 99,482 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,112,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,090 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $331,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $314,906,000 after acquiring an additional 52,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
