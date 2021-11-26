Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $510.33.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

DPZ opened at $533.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $549.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $484.60.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,585,728,000 after acquiring an additional 54,153 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $633,168,000 after purchasing an additional 99,482 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,112,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,090 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $331,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $314,906,000 after acquiring an additional 52,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

