dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $237.24

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 237.24 ($3.10) and traded as low as GBX 172 ($2.25). dotdigital Group shares last traded at GBX 174 ($2.27), with a volume of 4,066,232 shares.

DOTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) target price on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on dotdigital Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a market capitalization of £518.73 million and a P/E ratio of 48.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 240.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 237.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a GBX 0.86 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from dotdigital Group’s previous dividend of $0.83. dotdigital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

dotdigital Group Company Profile (LON:DOTD)

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

