Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Dover makes up 2.1% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Dover worth $11,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,109,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,426,121,000 after buying an additional 135,727 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Dover by 0.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,522,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,127,000 after buying an additional 30,047 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dover by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,387,000 after buying an additional 58,793 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dover by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,886,000 after buying an additional 45,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,411,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,698 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.83.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock opened at $176.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $115.88 and a 1-year high of $178.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.