DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,846 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of DSP Group worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DSP Group by 24.5% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,448,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,438,000 after buying an additional 285,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DSP Group by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,764,000 after purchasing an additional 305,558 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in DSP Group by 44.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DSP Group in the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in DSP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99. DSP Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $532.82 million, a P/E ratio of -156.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.91.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $37.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. Analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DSPG shares. Colliers Securities downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen downgraded DSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other DSP Group news, insider Tali Chen sold 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $25,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,689 shares of company stock worth $58,985. Company insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

