Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.63.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $1,163,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Moran sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $613,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,038 shares in the company, valued at $931,566.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,753 shares of company stock worth $4,161,941 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCT stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.23 and a beta of -1.25. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.62.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

