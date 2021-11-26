Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.47

Shares of Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 1123250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dufry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Dufry in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dufry in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.62.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

