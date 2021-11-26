Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $117.41

Shares of Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $117.41 and last traded at $118.50, with a volume of 560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.81.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUOL. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.87.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duolingo Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 17,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $2,556,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 3,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $451,767.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,722 shares of company stock valued at $22,089,194.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. KPCB DGF Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $430,353,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,522,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,150,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $62,484,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,908,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

