DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.47

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.47 and traded as low as $12.36. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 14,183 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.47.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 47.4% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 125,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 40,282 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 117.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 36,654 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.3% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 76,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 26,379 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 15.0% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 165,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 21,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.