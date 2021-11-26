DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) versus Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Financial Contrast

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DXC Technology and Beyond Commerce’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXC Technology $17.73 billion 0.43 -$149.00 million $1.48 20.61 Beyond Commerce $4.19 million 0.96 -$10.42 million N/A N/A

Beyond Commerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DXC Technology.

Volatility and Risk

DXC Technology has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Commerce has a beta of 4.74, suggesting that its stock price is 374% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DXC Technology and Beyond Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXC Technology 2.32% 15.76% 3.96% Beyond Commerce -201.29% N/A -49.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.2% of DXC Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Beyond Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of DXC Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Beyond Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for DXC Technology and Beyond Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXC Technology 1 2 9 0 2.67 Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

DXC Technology presently has a consensus price target of $42.92, indicating a potential upside of 40.71%. Given DXC Technology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe DXC Technology is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Summary

DXC Technology beats Beyond Commerce on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co. provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives. The GIS segment provides a portfolio of technology offerings that deliver predictable outcomes and measurable results while reducing business risk and operational costs for customers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc. operates as a provider of internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. Its focus is to develop, acquire, and deploy disruptive strategic software technology and market-changing business models through organic growth and acquisitions. The firm portfolio of companies includes: Service 800 and PathUX. The company was founded on January 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

