DXdao (DXD) Price Hits $682.28 on Top Exchanges

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. DXdao has a total market cap of $33.65 million and $231,097.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DXdao coin can now be bought for approximately $682.28 or 0.01253944 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DXdao has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $213.88 or 0.00393080 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00015291 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXD is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

