Dynamic Trading 28.6% Lower Over Last Week (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a total market cap of $7.41 million and $273.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,359.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,106.86 or 0.07554962 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $199.59 or 0.00367158 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $565.91 or 0.01041039 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00013127 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00086856 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.59 or 0.00416835 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.02 or 0.00472813 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

