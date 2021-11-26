Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.99

Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.99 and last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 7572 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 215.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 9.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 43.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.