e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.13.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $31.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.16. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $33.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 95,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,018,218.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,497 shares of company stock worth $8,946,532 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 105.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,771 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2,094.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 36.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,741,000 after purchasing an additional 145,894 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 145.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 22,616 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.