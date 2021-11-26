Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $462.89 Million

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will post sales of $462.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $467.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $456.96 million. Eagle Materials reported sales of $404.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.64.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,246 shares of company stock valued at $9,763,030. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 610.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXP opened at $164.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.80. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $90.85 and a twelve month high of $166.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

