Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Holdings Boosted by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN traded down $4.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.02. 8,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,210. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.52 and its 200 day moving average is $157.25. The stock has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $113.79 and a 1-year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

