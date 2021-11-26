Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Down 10.8%

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) shares dropped 10.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.31 and last traded at $31.47. Approximately 10,052 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 241,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $977.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.74.

Get Ebix alerts:

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.80 million. Ebix had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ebix by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 324,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ebix by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Ebix by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ebix by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ebix during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.