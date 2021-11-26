Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Down 10.8%

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) shares dropped 10.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.31 and last traded at $31.47. Approximately 10,052 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 241,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.29.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $977.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.74.
Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.80 million. Ebix had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ebix by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 324,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ebix by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Ebix by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ebix by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ebix during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX)
Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.
Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?
Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.