Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON ECO opened at GBX 19 ($0.25) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 24.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.67. Eco has a 1-year low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 35 ($0.46). The firm has a market cap of £37.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile
