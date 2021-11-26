Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON ECO opened at GBX 19 ($0.25) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 24.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.67. Eco has a 1-year low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 35 ($0.46). The firm has a market cap of £37.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

