Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Position Raised by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Ecolab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab stock opened at $231.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.28. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $201.15 and a one year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a PE ratio of 59.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,208 shares of company stock worth $48,361,710. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.91.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

