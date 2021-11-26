Efinity 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10.14 Million (EFI)

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Efinity coin can currently be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity has a total market capitalization of $76.53 million and $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Efinity has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00065519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00074208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00098816 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.84 or 0.07478642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,489.10 or 1.00177181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Efinity

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin

Buying and Selling Efinity

