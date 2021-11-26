Egretia 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.27 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Egretia coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Egretia has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Egretia has a market capitalization of $7.38 million and $1.27 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00044794 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008879 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.30 or 0.00233959 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Egretia Coin Profile

Egretia is a coin. It launched on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Egretia’s official website is egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

