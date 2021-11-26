eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.99

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.99 and last traded at $21.99, with a volume of 5944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EHTH shares. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Get eHealth alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $590.08 million, a P/E ratio of -23.97 and a beta of -0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.59.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $719,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 4,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $122,879.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $962,835. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 592.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.