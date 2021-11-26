EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $77.55

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 77.55 ($1.01) and traded as high as GBX 78.82 ($1.03). EKF Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 75 ($0.98), with a volume of 747,382 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £347.95 million and a PE ratio of 21.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 80.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

In other news, insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 637,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.10), for a total transaction of £535,500 ($699,634.18). Also, insider Julian Baines sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.06), for a total value of £202,500 ($264,567.55).

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

