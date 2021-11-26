Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.130-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.970-$1.030 EPS.

NYSE ELAN opened at $30.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.79 per share, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

