Elastos (ELA) Achieves Market Cap of $81.83 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for $4.11 or 0.00007554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a market capitalization of $81.83 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005295 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000176 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos (CRYPTO:ELA) is a coin. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,785,283 coins and its circulating supply is 19,930,696 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org . The official website for Elastos is elastos.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Elastos Coin Trading

