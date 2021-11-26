Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) vs. Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.1% of Eldorado Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Eldorado Gold and Perpetua Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eldorado Gold -7.89% 4.03% 3.04% Perpetua Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eldorado Gold and Perpetua Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eldorado Gold 2 4 5 0 2.27 Perpetua Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.23%. Perpetua Resources has a consensus price target of $17.13, indicating a potential upside of 251.64%. Given Perpetua Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Eldorado Gold.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eldorado Gold and Perpetua Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eldorado Gold $1.03 billion 1.65 $104.54 million ($0.42) -22.12 Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$220.63 million N/A N/A

Eldorado Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources.

Summary

Eldorado Gold beats Perpetua Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA. The company’s mineral project is the Stibnite Gold Project, which contains mineral deposits and focuses to explore, evaluate and redevelop all of the deposits known as the Hangar Flats Deposit, West End Deposit and Yellow Pine Deposit, all of which are located within the Stibnite Gold Project. The company was founded on February 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

