electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) CEO Daniel S. Goldberger Buys 15,000 Shares

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) CEO Daniel S. Goldberger bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ECOR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.76. 290,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,999. electroCore, Inc. has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $3.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $53.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.05.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. electroCore had a negative net margin of 380.36% and a negative return on equity of 69.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in electroCore during the third quarter worth $31,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in electroCore by 38.3% in the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 27,971 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in electroCore by 102.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,110,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 562,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in electroCore by 222.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in electroCore by 68.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 38,879 shares in the last quarter. 27.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

