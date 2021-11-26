Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,294 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.47% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELDN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELDN opened at $5.19 on Friday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $25.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.91) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELDN. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

