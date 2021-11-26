Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 0.5% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $11,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.70. 21,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,705,820. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $142.61 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The company has a market capitalization of $251.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.53 and its 200-day moving average is $238.09.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.11.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

