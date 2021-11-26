Eminer Price Hits $0.0060 (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One Eminer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Eminer has a market cap of $8.71 million and $1.94 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Eminer has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00043513 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00008511 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.10 or 0.00234746 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Eminer Profile

EM is a coin. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

