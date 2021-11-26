Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.07.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE:ENB opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average of $40.01. The company has a market cap of $80.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.674 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.27%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 11,262 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Enbridge by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,482,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,435,000 after acquiring an additional 159,971 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,681,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,341,000 after buying an additional 57,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

