Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,861 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises 2.9% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 6,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,285,341. The company has a market capitalization of $79.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.01.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.674 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 120.27%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.07.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.