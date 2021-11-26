Endor Protocol (EDR) Market Cap Hits $2.82 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Endor Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $56,714.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00013208 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.33 or 0.00341001 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00015207 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00011675 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001260 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002938 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.28 or 0.00305941 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00015910 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005427 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

