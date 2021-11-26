Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Energizer alerts:

NYSE:ENR opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.15. Energizer has a twelve month low of $36.14 and a twelve month high of $52.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 1,537.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Energizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Energizer by 150.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.