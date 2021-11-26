Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.53

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.53 and traded as low as $2.32. Energy Focus shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 300,616 shares.

EFOI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Energy Focus in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.31.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 117.70% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Focus, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Energy Focus during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Focus during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Focus by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Focus during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Focus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus Company Profile (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

