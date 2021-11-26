Energy Web Token (EWT) Reaches Market Cap of $280.24 Million

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Energy Web Token has a total market capitalization of $280.24 million and approximately $6.04 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.32 or 0.00017170 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energy Web Token alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00064663 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00074227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00099349 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,063.59 or 0.07484776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,542.28 or 1.00462086 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token’s genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Energy Web Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energy Web Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energy Web Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energy Web Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energy Web Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energy Web Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.