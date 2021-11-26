Enigma (ENG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.19 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0853 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. Enigma has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $273,789.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.35 or 0.00339131 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00014969 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00011601 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005275 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00013909 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

