Enigma (ENG) Trading Down 3.1% This Week

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. During the last week, Enigma has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Enigma coin can now be bought for about $0.0919 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $283,170.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.49 or 0.00339887 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00014164 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00011197 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004769 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00014213 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

