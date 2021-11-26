Enjin Coin (ENJ) Achieves Market Cap of $3.18 Billion

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One Enjin Coin coin can now be purchased for $3.80 or 0.00006995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and approximately $1.22 billion worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded up 18.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00043578 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008510 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.42 or 0.00231065 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Enjin Coin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin (CRYPTO:ENJ) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 838,603,684 coins. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.