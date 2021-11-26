EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.350-$5.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $111.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.11 and its 200 day moving average is $92.10. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $69.95 and a 1 year high of $112.41.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnPro Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 21,584 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 45.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

