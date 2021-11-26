Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho started coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $708,450.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $2,789,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,192 shares of company stock valued at $8,585,596 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

ENTG opened at $151.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66 and a beta of 1.15. Entegris has a 1 year low of $88.43 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

