EnterCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $133.00 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. In the last week, EnterCoin has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. One EnterCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $169,500.59 and approximately $133.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00044794 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008879 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.30 or 0.00233959 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EnterCoin Coin Profile

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.