Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb boosted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.09% of Entergy worth $17,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 182.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 66.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ETR opened at $106.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

