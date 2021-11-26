Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Trading Down 0.6%

Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $8.20. 290 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34.

Enterprise Diversified Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYTE)

Enterprise Diversified, Inc engages in the provision of consumer and business-grade internet access; and wholesale managed modem services for downstream internet service provider, web hosting and ancillary services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management Operations, Real Estate Operations, Internet Operations, and Other Operations.

