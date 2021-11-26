Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Sells 1,626 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,550 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 8.4% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $337.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.00. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $209.11 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 694,622 shares of company stock valued at $230,826,252. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

