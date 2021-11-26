Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Sells 2,720 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,392 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 6.6% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 13,998.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apple by 515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after buying an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

Apple stock opened at $161.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.17 and a 12-month high of $165.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.