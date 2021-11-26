Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.21% of Envestnet worth $9,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Envestnet alerts:

ENV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Envestnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

ENV opened at $79.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 173.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.78. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.27%. Envestnet’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.