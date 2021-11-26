EOS Price Reaches $3.86 on Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 10% lower against the dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and $1.04 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $3.86 or 0.00007189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 123.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,040,315,065 coins and its circulating supply is 972,314,654 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

