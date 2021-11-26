EOSDT Price Hits $0.93 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $1,461.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00001705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EOSDT has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EOSDT alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00065544 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00072921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00097281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,038.60 or 0.07400709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,259.97 or 0.99430993 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.